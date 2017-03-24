Manson Falls To Brewster In First League Game Of Season

The Manson Trojans boys soccer team fell to the Bears of Brewster Thursday night by 3 goals to 0. The Trojans started off well with Heri Sarmiento and Freddy Leyva controlling the middle of the field. Within two minutes forward Aurelio Gutierrez was played in behind the Brewster defense and his effort hit the crossbar. As Manson continued to create chances Brewster found it difficult to get out of their own half. That was until about 10 minutes in when an unmarked Brewster forward found space for a long shot that beat Manson goalkeeper Misa Montes. The rest of the second half was a tight back and forth before both teams finally got a break. With a short bench to start the game and the injury of Jesus Espinoza in the first half the Manson boys had to dig deep to make up for the lack of substitutions. The second half started slow for the Trojans who gave up another goal about 4 minutes in. Manson continued to fight, however, and under the leadership of David Alejo in the back continued to rally the troops. In the end, after another late goal by Brewster, the Trojans left with nothing more than lessons to learn from their first league game of the season.