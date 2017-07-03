Manson Elementary Will Host A Family Fun Evening Of STEAM Activities

This Thursday, Manson Elementary School is hosting an event they call STEAM Family Night.

And, to tell us more about what exactly that means, we turned to the Manson Elementary Principal, Keitlyn (keet-lynn) Watson…

The Free event, Watson adds, is more than just an evening of fun activities…

Again, that Manson Emlementary School’s STEAM Family Night will be this Thursday, March 9th– with dinner at 6pm and activities starting at 6:30.

The night, Watson says, is really an opportunity to bring families into the school…

Manson Elementary STEAM Family Night – that’s Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math- will be held Thursday, March 9th at 6pm for dinner, and 6:30pm for the activities.

If you have any questions, you can call the Manson Elementary School Office at 687-9502.