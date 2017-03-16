Manson Dominates Field In First Soccer Game Of Season, Beating Okanogan 2-1

The Manson Trojans boys soccer team started their season off strong with a convincing 2-1 win over the Bulldogs of Okanogan. Although the score line reflected a close contest, in reality Manson was dominant on the field and had more chances to score including a shot of the crossbar in the second half from Jose Juarez.

The game started strongly for the Trojans who commanded possession and attacked Okanogan from wide areas on the field. Aurelio Gutierrez was making dangerous runs down the right side of the field and central midfield players Freddy Leyva and Heriberto Sarmiento were feeding him the ball before playing in dangerous crosses to the middle. After about 10 minutes into the game Manson’s pressure paid off when a stinging shot came off the Okanogan goalkeeper and Freddy Leyva was there to poke in the rebound. Manson continued with the pressure and in the 22nd minute Jose Juarez followed up on a shot that came off the goalkeeper, making it 2-0 . Manson looked strong in the first 30 minutes but towards the end of the first half, as legs began to get heavy, the Trojan midfield allowed an Okanogan player to run freely through the midfield and set up his teammate for the goal. The score was 2-1 at halftime, although the Trojans felt like it should not have been that close.

The second half was much of the same as the first, minus the goals. Manson pressed on for another goal but couldn’t quite find one. Okanogan took some more risks going forward but the defensive line and goalkeeper did a good job locking down the back. In the end the game ended 2-1 and the Trojans brought home the win. A good start to the season and a promising look ahead at what is in store.