Manson Crossover Football Game Friday At 6PM Will Be Broadcast On KOZI FM

MANSON TROJANS CROSSOVER FOOTBALL GAME!

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 @ 6PM

The Manson Trojans Football Team begins its post season journey this Friday night, November 3rd beginning at 6:00 p.m. at the MAC! The Trojans will host Liberty Christian in a district crossover game and the winner will continue on to state playoff competition.

As this game is a district playoff game, no passes will be honored. Ticket prices are as follows: Adults-$6, Students-$4.

Please come out and support your Trojans!!!!