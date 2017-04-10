Manson Cross Country Boys Team Takes 2nd Place at Chelan Invite – Girls Volleyball Loses To Liberty Bell

The Manson Trojan Cross Country Team attended the Chelan Invite at Chelan State Park Tuesday, bringing with them 32 athletes including middle and high school students.

The weather was great and the course was exactly as last year, so many of our athletes were familiar with it.

Our 6th graders dominated the field, winning handily. Top finishers were Ashton Fretwell, Ben Cullison and Johan Cruz.

The 7th and 8th graders fared well with Jesus Portillo winning the race in a time of 7:29 and close behind was Hugo Lopez, and for the girls, Cara Hutton.

The high school team continues to improve with Libbey Ireland leading the field, followed by Grace Cullison and Addie Torgesen on the girls side.

On the boys side, the team standings were incredible- beating Cashmere and Brewster and closing in on Chelan– placing a close 2nd place.

The boys ran well- with Eddie Sarmiento finishing 3rd, Connor Torgesen finishing close behind followed by Jonathon Sarmiento and Jose Vazquez.

Boys Varsity is setting their sights in finishing well and hoping for a state berth.

The Trojans Cross Country will travel to Leavenworth this Saturday for another meet.

VOLLEYBALL:

Manson traveled to Liberty Bell on Tuesday for the Trojans second league match of the season and lost in three close sets.

Set scores were: 22-25, 19-25 and 21-25.

Leading the team behind the service line was Briseyda Landa with 14/14 and 2 aces.

Megan Clausen served 11/12 with 5 aces and Celina Mendoza served 10/11 with 4 aces.

Megan Clausen put in 7 kills and Kendall Petre added 6.

Abbie Reed led the team with 9 digs and Briseyda Landa added 8.

The Trojans will play on Thursday at home against Lake Roosevelt with JV at 5 and Varsity to follow.