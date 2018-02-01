Manson Community Member Offers Free English And Spanish Computer Class

Happy New Year!

Like us, we bet many of you have set personal achievement goals for 2018.

Maybe it’s eating better, exercising more, or improving your computer skills.

We can’t help you much with the eating or exercise- but one Manson man can help you with the computer skills…

010218 Computer Class 1 :10 “…would like to sign up.”

That’s Janice Stewart with the Manson School District.



The 8 week course is set to begin on January 9th. The class will be taught in English on Tuesdays and Spanish on Thursdays from 6-8 pm at the Manson Elementary library…

010218 Computer Class 2 :07 “…to give it a try or not.”

In addition to learning how to navigate the world wide web- instruction will also include 3 basic computer programs.

For further questions, and to reserve your spot- call the district at 687-3140.

The free 8- week computer course will begin next week.