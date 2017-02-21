Manson Community Council To Discuss Zoning And Height Restrictions Tuesday Night

It’s a busy couple of days for municipal meetings. The Manson Community Council will meet at 6pm this evening at the Manson Parks Office on Pedoi Street.

The council will be discussing zoning in the area east of Harris in downtown Manson.

It’s currently zoned commercial and some property owners have expressed concern in regards to building height limitations.

Following discussion at tonight’s meeting, the council could choose to forward proposed changes to the Chelan County Commissioners. The Manson Community Council is an advisory group to the County Commissioners.