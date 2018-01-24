Manson Community Council Starts New Year With A Few New Faces

The Manson Community Council has some fresh faces after a recent election– with two of the five member board being sworn in at their meeting last week.

One of those new faces is longtime community member, Kim Ustanik…

012418 Manson Community Council 1 :52 “…the secretary treasurer.”

The Manson Community Council plays an important role, Ustanik says, giving a voice to the citizens of Manson…

012418 Manson Community Council 2 :19 “…in our community.”

Ustanik says one of the first tasks was to assess and establish a list of needs and goals for the council, including input and concerns from citizens who attended the meeting…

012418 Manson Community Council 3 1:02 “…for us already also.”

The Manson Community Council meets the third Tuesday of each month – making their next meeting Tuesday, February 20th.

Manson community members are invited and encouraged to attend those meetings.