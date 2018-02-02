Manson Community Council Seeking Input On Manson Growers Storage Buildings

Notice 02018

The Manson Community Council is an informally elected community advisory board that reports directly to Chelan County Commissioners.

Kim Ustanik, recently elected to the board, and appointed chairman, says Chelan County is requesting comment from the advisory board and residents regarding a proposal from Manson Growers…

Again, to get a hold of Kim Ustanik, email her at kim@mvlresort.com.

And, the deadline to submit comments is next Monday, February 5th.