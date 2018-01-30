Manson Community Council Looking For Community Input On Commercial Zoning In Manson

With fresh faces and a renewed energy, the Manson Community Council wants to know what you think about commercial downtown zoning in the Manson Urban Growth Area…

That’s Kim Ustanik- recently elected to the Community Council.

The Manson Community Council is an advisory council, which reports to Chelan County Commissioners. They meet on the third Tuesday of each month- their next meeting is Tuesday, February 20th…

