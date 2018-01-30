[1/30/18] Manson Community Council Looking For Community Input On Commercial Zoning In Manson
Posted in Local Government & Meetings
With fresh faces and a renewed energy, the Manson Community Council wants to know what you think about commercial downtown zoning in the Manson Urban Growth Area…
012918 Manson Council 1 1:44 “…hear from people about.”
That’s Kim Ustanik- recently elected to the Community Council.
The Manson Community Council is an advisory council, which reports to Chelan County Commissioners. They meet on the third Tuesday of each month- their next meeting is Tuesday, February 20th…
012918 Manson Council 2 :32 “…resort dot com.”
Again, that email address is kim@mvlresort.com