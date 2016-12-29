Manson Boys Win Two- Girls Lose Two In Holiday Tournament

Manson boys basketball wins 2 of 2 tournament games:

Beating Pateros 72-22 on Tuesday, and Entiat 59-23 on Wednesday:

Agains Pateros- Manson’s defensive pressure caused havoc and everyone contributed offensively. Five Trojan players scored at least 8 points, led by Spencer Ward with 20, Avery Thompson 13, and Eduardo Escalera with 10.

Against Entiat, the Trojans had a balanced offensive attack with 4 players in double figures. Coach Erik Helleson said, “We were a little inconsistent with our offensive and defensive execution but this holiday tournament helped us build some momentum.” Scoring in double figures for Manson were Spencer Ward, Eduardo Escalera, Bo Charlton and Avery Thompson.

In Girls Action- Manson lost both of their games-

On Tuesday, Pateros beat Manson in overtime with a final score 37-34 and on Wednesday, Entiat beat the Trojans 48-33.

Against Pateros: Pateros lead early 19-8 but Manson fought back in the second half and tied it up at 32 with a lay-in by Baylee Ward with 4 seconds left. The Nannies outscored Manson 5-2 in overtime to win 37-34. Manson was led by Daicy Leyva with 12 points.

On Wednesday, the Manson girls basketball team lost 48-33 against Entiat. Entiat was lead by N. Paz with 21.

Both Trojan boys and girls will host Liberty Bell on January 3rd.