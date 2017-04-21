Manson Boys Soccer Topples Liberty Bell 5-0

Submitted by Manson Soccer Coach, Jared Mumley

Manson boys soccer finally got out of their shell after a post-spring break lull, beating Liberty Bell 5-0. It was the first multi-goal game for the Trojans in four and tied the most goals they scored in a game so far this season. The goals were scored by five different players, including three which recorded their first goals of the season. Manson began pressuring Liberty Bell right away and soon created some early chances. Freddy Leyva and Jose Juarez each coming close to taking the lead. The opening goal, however, was proving difficult to find. Finally, after some well worked possession, Eduardo Escalera forced a save from the Mountain Lion goalkeeper which was parried into the path of Aurelio Gutierrez who buried the ball into the back of the net for his first goal of the season to put the Trojans up by 1. Seven minutes later Freddy Leyva pressured the last defender of Liberty Bell who cleared the ball off of Leyva’s leg which sent it toward the Mountain Lion goal, over the keeper’s head and right into the bottom corner! A fortunate goal for the Trojans for sure, but one that still counts. Finally, about five minutes before halftime, Heri Sarmiento dispatched his first goal of the season of well-placed free kick from about 25 yards out. Goalkeeper Serafin Chavez was then called upon to make an incredible close range save when a Liberty Bell free kick was curved into the box and met by a thunderous header. Chavez stood his ground and calmly collected the ball. Manson soccer entered halftime up 3-0. After halftime the Trojans continued to dominate although they found it default to pull away. Liberty Bell played physical and scrappy, with one of their players earning a yellow card and lucky not to see a second later in the game. The next goal finally came at 62 minutes when Gutierrez found Gustavo Villasenor with a clever splitting pass which he then calmly chipped over the onrushing goalkeeper to put Manson up 4-0. To put the icing on the cake, Marco Mendoza finished off the scoring with his first goal of the season after receiving a nice pass from Christian Lopez. The game stops a three game losing skid for the Trojans of Manson as they enter the final stretch of league games in their quest for playoffs.