Manson Boys & Girls Secure Wins Against Oroville Saturday

In boys action:

Manson defeated Oroville 45-28 to cap off a big 3-0 week for the Trojans. The team was led by Avery Thompson, who caught fire in the 2nd half for all 14 of his points and Spencer Ward chipped in another 12 points. Coach, Erik Helleson said, “Defensively we were able to put the clamps on a very good Oroville team.”

In girls action:

The Manson girls overcame a late 6 point deficit to beat the visiting Hornets 37-36. Maddee Ward lead the comeback with 2 late 3 pointers andCelina Mendoza capped the comeback off with a go ahead lay in with 7 seconds left. Manson was lead by Megan Clausen with 14 points.