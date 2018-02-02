Manson Boys & Girls Both Walk Away With Wins Against Oroville

BASKETBALL

Trojan Boys:

The Trojans played their most complete game Thursday night (also senior night) to defeat Oroville 62-39. Eduardo Escalera led the team with 24, while Avery Thompson poured in 19, and Joe Strecker had 11. Coach Erik Helleson said, “It was a great way to send off our seniors who have really shaped the culture of Manson athletics.”

Lady Troajns:

The Manson girls took another step towards a district birth with a 29-19 win over Oroville Thursday night. Manson honored their seniors prior to the game but it was junior Megan Clausen who lead the way with 15 points. Senior’s Kayla Gosvener and Magali Leyva each hit key three pointers to help the Trojans pull away from the hornets.

The Trojans will travel to Methow Valley Saturday to take on the Liberty Bell Mountain Lions in their final league match-up of the season.