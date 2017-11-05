Manson Boys Dominate- Win Track League Championship

The NCW 2B League Championship meet was held on Wednesday evening in Tonasket. All nine teams from District 6 competed. The meet also served as a qualifier to next weeks district championship meet in Quincy. The top 4 placers move onto the district meet. Also, the top 8 placers scored team points.

The Manson boys team was stellar and won the League Championship with over 160 points, besting the next closest team by over 50 points. It was a total team effort, spread out through all the events on the program. This is the first team track championship at Manson in many years and the first league championship by any team at Manson in 3 years.

There were several individual 1st place winners.

Spencer Ward swept the sprint events, winning the 100m, 200m, and 400m.

Mason Cameron was a double winner, winning the discus and shot put.

Mason Walters dominated the jumping events, winning both the long jump and high jump

Connor Torgesen was an upset winner in the 800m, knocking off several higher rated opponents.

The boys 4×100 relay team also collected a first place medal. This team consists of Joe Strecker, Eduardo Escalera, Walters, and Ward.

Also placing high enough to move onto districts next week-

Bailey Cameron continued his improvement in the distance events, placing 4th in the 1600m and 2nd in the 3200m

Cody McClanahan ran to a 4th place finish in the 400m.

The boys 4×400 relay team placed 2nd. The team consisted of Joe Strecker, Eduardo Escalera, Conner Torgesen, and Cody McClanahan

Eduardo Escalera cleared 5’4 in the high jump to collect 3rd place.

The girls team had a tougher go of it this meet. The best results were put forth from the relay teams. The 4×100 and 4×200 relay teams both placed 4th to move onto districts next week. Daicy Leyva, Baylee Ward, Maddee Ward, Jessica Medina, and Julia Sanchez are all part of these relay teams. Unfortunately, there were no other individual qualifiers for next week.

I wanted to thank all our coaches, athletes, friends and families for all the support. Any success we have had as a team is shared by all.