Manson Boys Cross Country Team Places 5th At State Meet

State Summary

With the season coming to a close, the Manson Trojans once again performed very well at the state meet at Pasco, Saturday, November 4th at Sun Willows Golf Course. The Trojans placing 5th out of 16 teams, Coach Sanford was very pleased with all 7 athletes’ performances including Eddie Sarmiento placing 13th over with a personal best of 16:59. Eddie has been a consistent runner all season and very dedicated to the program. Following Eddie was Connor Torgensen placing 19th with another personal best of 17:20 placing 19th overall. Connor has been a tremendous asset to the team and another consistent performer for Manson. Eddie’s brother was Jonathan Sarmiento and as a freshman did very well placing 67th with a time of 18:18. Grant Torgesen another freshman has just gotten better with every race. Grant placed 53rd with a time of 18:05. Juan Portillo was our 5th place finishers with a time of 18:27 placing 82nd. Both Grant and Juan may be small in stature, but big at heart, both are irreplaceable. The top 5 runners contribute to the team’s score. Placing 6th for the team was Jose Vazquez,108th overall, with a time of 19:02 followed by Bryce LaMar placing 123rd with a time of 19:32.

This closes the 2017 XC season with an anticipation for next year with faster and stronger athlete as we set our sights on a podium position at the state level. Coach Sanford looks to next year with the hopes of bringing a girls and boys team to the state competition.