Manson Boys Basketball Wins Against Waterville-Mansfield, Girls Fall By Just Two Points

Manson boys earned a hard-fought 48-30 victory Saturday night over Waterville-Mansfield. Although the Trojans did not shoot the ball effectively, their ball pressure and intensity on the defensive end helped hold the Shockers to 30 points.

The Trojans were led by Eduardo Escalera with 19 points and Caden Beazley came off the bench to add another 8 points on the night.

In the girls game:

For the second time in two days the Manson Girls lost a close game in the final seconds. Saturday’s final was 39-37.

The game was back and forth throughout with both teams going on runs. Multiple times the Trojans would work to get a 6-8 point lead to watch it slip away due to the hot shooting shockers.

Manson was led by Celina Mendoza who had her second straight double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds. Also chipping in were Evelyn De Jesus with 8, and Kayla Gosvener with 9 points and 5 steals.

This week, the Trojans will travel to Lake Roosevelt on Tuesday, to Cascade on Thursday and will host Brewster on Friday.