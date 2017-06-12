Manson Basketball Sweeps Bridgeport In First League Games Of Season

MANSON BOYS:

Manson earned their first league victory 58-47 against Bridgeport. We executed really well but failed to capitalize down low.

We played much better lock down defense in the middle quarters as we out scored them 31-16 during that stretch. We were led in scoring by Eduardo Escalera with 23 and Avery Thompson with 16.

MANSON GIRLS:

The Manson Girls bounced back from a tough opening game and beat Bridgeport 33-16. Manson was lead by Megan Clausen with 14 points and Alyssa La Mar chipped in 7 off of the bench. It was a great defensive effort by the Lady Trojans as they limited the Fillies all night. The Trojans are now 1-1 overall and 1-0 in league. Up next the Trojans will travel to Tonasket on Friday.