Manson Baseball & Soccer Claim Wins Against Oroville-Manson Softball Comes Up Short

TROJAN SOCCER:

The Manson boys soccer team struggled against an inspired Oroville Hornets at the Manson Athletic Complex on Thursday night. Although the final score read 4-0, for most of the game it was a lot closer than that. Perhaps feeling over-confident after a four game win streak Manson struggled to get into a rhythm in the game as the Hornets swarmed around them with intensity. The Oroville team played with a cohesive plan and a level of intensity and sharpness that Manson struggled to match. It was only an early goal by Gustavo Villasenor that was the difference at halftime. In the second half Manson increased the pressure but struggled to find their sharpness and missed an array of good scoring opportunities. It wasn’t until two signature forward runs and goals by senior Eduardo Escalera that Manson could finally feel comfortable in the game. Senior Heri Sarmiento added a late 4th but by that time the game was already decided. The result reflects a dominant win but the way in which the game progressed showed an Oroville fighting spirit and a lack of sharpness that the Trojans must fix before league play continues on Saturday at Liberty Bell.

TROJAN BASEBALL:

Manson Trojan Baseball

League Single-Header vs. Oroville

Thursday, April 12th.

Manson 16 Oroville 4

The Trojans welcomed the Hornets of Oroville to Singleton Park in Manson for a league single-header on Thursday.

Junior Jose Pascasio climbed the hill for the start and his receiver was freshman Caden Beazley. Pascasio pitched well and threw 2 2/3 innings, giving up 0 runs on 0 hits, using 38 pitches, striking out 4 and walking 0.

The Trojans use 3 different relievers: 8th grader Alex Solorio who went 1 1/3 innings, and gave up only 1 hit using 17 pitches. Freshman Ryan Gildersleeve tossed 1/3 inning using 24 pitches giving up 2 hits and recording 1 strikeout. And Senior Marcus Bernardo rounded out the relievers completing the game with a 2/3 inning stint, recording 2 strikeouts and giving up 2 hits.

Offensively the Trojans exploded for 16 runs on 10 hits and were in control the entire game. The Trojans were lead again by the hot hitting Avery Thompson who went 3/4 with a triple and just missed a home run with a wood bat. Thompson, Marcus Bernardo, and Caden Beazley all had 2 RBI’s. Victor Calderon knocked his first hit of the season and 8th grader Conner Clausen pounced on the first pitch of his only at bat and pounded his first career hit as a Trojan. Trojans with hits were Avery Thompson (3, 3B), Jose Pascasio, Marcus Bernardo (2), Jake Lodwig, Victor Calderon, Caden Beasley, Conner Clausen.

The Trojans played outstanding defense and recorded only 1 error. The game’s web gem was turned in by Jose Pascasio at shortstop when he tracked down a tough fly ball into shallow left field and made an impressive sliding catch on his knees.

Pitch counts:

Jose Pascasio: 38

Alex Solorio: 17

Ryan Gildersleeve: 24

Marcus Bernardo: 14

The Trojans overall record is 5-3

The Trojan’s next game is a league double-header at Liberty Bell on Saturday, April 14th with a special start time of 1:00 pm.

TROJAN SOFTBALL:

The Manson Trojan softball team hosted their first home game of the season on Thursday against Oroville and came up on the losing end with a final score of 18-36. Twenty-six Manson batters were walked allowing for plenty of base running opportunities. Melanie Marin had the only Trojan hit for the night. Defensively- Trojan catcher, freshman Alexis Stotko, had a fantastic night- retiring four runners at home plate with great hustle plays. Trojan 8th grader, Raven Pope had a stellar night at short stop- with back to back plays in the second inning. Third baseman, Veronica Lulo also had a great solo play for an out and Mara Vargas made a great play off a hard hit grounder to end the game. The Trojans will play their next game on Saturday when they travel to Liberty Bell for a double header. Go Trojans!