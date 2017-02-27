Manson Baseball Gearing Up For Competitive Season

Preseason Press Release

Head Coach Bill Thompson

Manson Trojan Baseball welcomes in the 2017 baseball season on February 27th with the team’s first practice. And although snow blankets the baseball field at Singleton Park in Manson and practice will be held indoors, excitement levels are high.

Returning seniors are Bo Charlton, Everardo Guillen, and Anselmo Pacheco. Sophomore Avery Thompson and junior Zach Serafini are both returning pitchers who gained valuable experience last year. The team also looks to significant contributions from sophomore Jose Pascasio and freshman Parker Schoenwald as well as a host of new players rounding out a strong roster of 19 players.

The Trojans take aim to be even more competitive within the newly aligned Central WA 2B League of 10 teams. The prospect of a more competitively leveled league in 2017 will be a treat for players and fans as well.

The first game is scheduled for Saturday, March 18th in Manson at Singleton Park, a league double header vs. Lake Roosevelt at 11:00am and 1:00pm.

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to thank our sponsors who support us through our Advertising Banner Fundraiser: Lake Chelan Building Supply, Mountain View Lodge, Manson Red Apple Market, Lake Chelan Helicopters, Manson Growers, England Chiropractic, Lake Chelan Cheese, Green Dot Sub Shop, Lake Chelan Fruit, Reeds Marine, Ireland Farms, and Real Life Lake Chelan.

Follow our team on Facebook at Manson Trojan Baseball, keep up with league standings at cwbathletics.com, find write-ups and much more at manson.org, and come to Singleton Park in Manson to enjoy some great high school baseball action in 2017!

GO TROJANS!!!