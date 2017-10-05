Manson Baseball Ends Season On High Note With Double Header

Manson Trojan Baseball

Report by Head Coach Bill Thompson

Home League Double-Header vs. Waterville Tuesday, May 9th. Senior Night.

Game #1

Manson 12 Waterville 7

Game #2

Manson 6 Waterville 3

The Trojans welcomed the Shockers of Waterville to Singleton Park in Manson on Tuesday for the Trojans’ final games of the season.

The games also marked Senior Night for the Trojans. Seniors Bo Charlton, Everardo Guillen, and Mason Cameron round out this year’s senior class for Manson Trojan Baseball.

Bo Charlton is a five year letterman who has been a starter since 8th grade, Bo, a duel-sport athlete who also participates in track, is an outstanding teammate and team leader and has been one of our best hitters for the past 5 seasons.

Everardo Guillen has played since his sophomore year and has had a positive impact on our program. Everardo has dramatically improved his baseball skills and knowledge over the past 3 seasons and has been an outstanding, reliable teammate.

Mason Cameron played during his 8th grade year and again as a senior. Mason, also a duel-sport athlete who participates in track, brought a big voice, big swing and even an bigger throw from the outfield. Mason is a competitor and has been a great example of how to give it everything you have on every single play.

Prior to the game the Trojans set the stage for Senior Night and announced all players’ names and presented the national anthem. The baseball field at Singleton Park was picturesque with fresh chalk, American Flag, 18 proudly displayed Advertising Businesses’ Banners lining the baseball field, and a large crowd gathered to show their Trojan support.

Game #1

The Trojans sent Zach Serafini to the hill for his final start of the season. Serafini leads the pitching staff innings pitched with 25 1/3 and strikeouts at 29. Avery Thompson did the catching. Bo Charlton started at 2nd base, Everardo Guillen was the starting Designated Hitter, and Mason Cameron was stationed in right field.

Serafini pitched 6 1/3 innings, tallying the league limit of 105 pitches recording 9 strikeouts while giving up 11 hits, 7 runs, and 5 walks.

Pitching in relief was Caleb Rossell who pitched 2/3 inning using up 16 pitches, with 0 walks and giving up 0 runs on 1 hit and recording 2 strikeouts.

Defensively the Trojans had zero errors in game # 1 and outfielders Mason Cameron, Caden Beazley, and Marcus Bernardo all turned in nice catches.

Both teams had 12 hits total, but the Trojans only left 3 on base to the Shocker’s 9 left on. The offense was lead by Bo Charlton and Jose Pascasio who both went 3/3. The Trojans scored 6 in the 6th to put the game away with big hits from Bo Charlton, Jose Pascasio, and Victor Calderon, and Everardo Guillen had a huge walk that set the table for the top of the order to score runs.

Trojans with hits: Avery Thompson (2), Jose Pascasio (3), Bo Charlton (3), Zach Serafini (2), Parker Schoenwald and Victor Calderon.

Pitch Counts:

Zach Serafini 105

Caleb Rossell 16

Game #2

Game #2 saw the Trojans send their lefty freshman Caleb Rossell to the hill and again Avery Thompson was the receiver.

Rossell pitched 5 2/3 innings, tallying 57 pitches recording 6 strikeouts while giving up 2 hits, 1 runs, and 1 walk.

Pitching in relief was Bo Charlton who pitched 1 1/3 innings using up 23 pitches, walking 0 and giving up 2 runs on 2 hits and recording 2 strikeouts.

Defensively the Trojans turned in two absolutely amazing catches from Ethan Schoenwald and Cody Fitzpatrick. Schoenwald robbed a Shocker home run at the fence in left field and Fitzpatrick stole a sure double away on a screaming line drive in center field.

The Trojan offense was lead by Avery Thompson and Bo Charlton who had all the Trojan hits. The Trojans scored in the first three innings and let the strong defense and pitching take over.

Pitch Counts:

Caleb Rossell 57 total: 70

Bo Charlton 23

The game ended with a called 3rd strike to a Shocker batter from the arm of Bo Charlton and the 2017 Trojan Baseball season was in the books!

The Trojans ended the 2017 season with a record of 8-11, two wins ahead of last season and a 5th place finish just missing the 4th place spot needed to see playoff action.

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to thank our seniors for their years of commitment and the great memories they leave with us, and a special thank you to all our players and managers-for an outstanding season. Thank you to our bat boys-Colby Schoenwald and Spencer Thompson, all of our parents, coaching staff-Brett La Mar and Travis Schoenwald, Athletic Director Eric Sivertson, scorebook keepers Bev La Mar and Hayli Thompson, and statistician Brett La Mar. A special thank you goes to our media outlets KOZI Radio, The Wenatchee World, and Golakechelan. And thank you to the Manson Parks Department for keeping our home field at Singleton Park so beautiful!

Manson Trojan Baseball would like to sincerely thank our group of local businesses who show their support for us through our Advertising Banner Fundraiser:

Mountain View Lodge

Lake Chelan Building Supply

Manson Growers

Chelan Printing and Custom Signs

Green Dot Sub Shop

Manson Red Apple Market

Real Life Lake Chelan

Lake Chelan Cheese

Reeds Marine

England Chiropractic

Lake Chelan Helicopters

Manson Fire Department

Lake Chelan Winery / The Winemaker’s Grill

Ireland Farms

Lake Chelan Lighting Center

Wilbur Ellis

Chelan Fruit

Chamberlin Agriculture

Casey D. Sutherland DMD PLLC

Zippy Disposal

And thank you to our amazing 2017 Individual Sponsors:

Len England

Matt and Shelly Charlton

Dennis and Mary Beth Thompson

Dan and Kebra Thompson

Rocky and Christy Libbey

Travis and Megan Schoenwald

Mac and Travers LLC

Brett and Beverly La Mar

Robert J. Dwinnell

See you in 2018 for more great high school baseball action from Manson Trojan Baseball and GO TROJANS!!!