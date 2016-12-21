Manson And Chelan Students Test Water From Lake Chelan

A recently launched program has Chelan County Sheriff’s Office working with local students- in the name of Science…

That’s Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy, Ryan Moody. Earlier this month, he and some local students from Manson and Chelan school districts, officially kicked off the new program, with their first outing on Lake Chelan, collecting water samples…

Manson School Science Teacher, Erik Helleson, tells KOZI that the project came after he attended a Lake Chelan Water Quality Quarterly meeting and discovered there was a lack of data from the waters of Lake Chelan…

So, just what are they testing for?..

As part of the new program, students from both Manson and Chelan, will board the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office boat and test water samples from Lake Chelan on a monthly basis through the remainder of the school year.