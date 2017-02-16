Manson And Bridgeport Voters Say Yes– Okanogan And Tonasket Voters Say No

School levies and some school bonds fared pretty well in Tuesday’s Special Election. We spoke yesterday with Bridgeport School Superintendent, Scott Sattler. He was beside himself with appreciation for voters approval of a $4.4 million bond to construct new classrooms.

After failing to garner voter approval on several previous attempts, on Tuesday, Bridgeport voters said yes to the tune of 63%.

Manson voters approved a 2 year replacement maintenance and operation levy. Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton was very thankful…

In a statement released on Wednesday, Manson School Board President, Paul Willard wrote. “On behalf of the Manson School Board I would like to thank the Manson Community for their overwhelming support of the recent replacement Maintenance and Operations Levy. The additional funds from the levy will allow us to enrich many student programs, continue timely maintenance of school facilities and retain and attract quality staff. It is clear to our board, staff, and students that the Manson Community is a critical supporter of our mission to provide students with an exceptional education.”

On the others side of the coin, voters in both the Okanoagan and Tonasket School Districts rejected bond measures that would have funded expansion and renovation of school facilities.