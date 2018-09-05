Man Shot In Foot In Lakeview Not Cooperating With Law Enforcement

Grant County deputies are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting which left a 38-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the foot.

Deputies were called around 6:20 p.m. to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata where the man had been driven for treatment. The victim told deputies the shooting had happened in an apartment at 352 State Route 28 West in Lakeview, but he declined to give further details.

Deputies went to the apartments and interviewed several witnesses, who all said they heard the gunshot but did not see who fired the gun.

Because the victim is uncooperative, deputies are unable to conclude if the shooting was an accident or not.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160, or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.