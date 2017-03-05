Man Arrested In Bridgeport For Forcible Indecent Liberties

On 05/02/17 at 3:30 PM RiverCom dispatch received a report of a sex offense that had just occurred on the Bridgeport Bar approximately 5 miles north of Bridgeport. Deputies assisted by WSP troopers, and Brewster police responded to the scene. The suspect, 27 year old Jose F. Torres Solorzano from the Bridgeport Bar area, was located at a mobile home near the victim’s residence. The suspect was arrested and booked at the Okanogan County Jail for Forcible Indecent Liberties (RCW 9A.44.100) which is a Class A Felony. The suspect claimed to be from California, but so far detectives have not been able to positively identify him. Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.