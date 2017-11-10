[10/11/17] Major Delays Likely Next Week Related To The No See Um Roundabout Project
So far this week, traffic backups related to the No-See-Um roundabout project have been minor- but, that will likely change as we head into next week…
That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski…
Walagorski says there is a big push to get this project paved out before the end of the month…
Walagorski says with October nearly halfway over— it’s full speed ahead…
That’s all weather dependent, of course.
Next week, grinding is scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly into Thursday— that will mean a possible return of sometimes lengthy backups.