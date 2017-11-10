Major Delays Likely Next Week Related To The No See Um Roundabout Project

So far this week, traffic backups related to the No-See-Um roundabout project have been minor- but, that will likely change as we head into next week…

101117 Roundabout Delays 1 :11 “…to cause some delays.”

That’s Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski…

101117 Roundabout Delays 2 :28 “…in the middle of summer.”

Walagorski says there is a big push to get this project paved out before the end of the month…

101117 Roundabout Delays 3 :36 “…depending on the weather.”

Walagorski says with October nearly halfway over— it’s full speed ahead…

101117 Roundabout Delays 4 :47 “…this job wrapped up.”

That’s all weather dependent, of course.

Next week, grinding is scheduled for Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly into Thursday— that will mean a possible return of sometimes lengthy backups.