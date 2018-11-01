Loup Loup Opens New Luge Attraction-

Loup Loup has a new attraction this year…

011118 Loup Loup Luge 1 :38 “…and I love it now.”

That’s Steve Nelson, he chairs the marketing committee for the non profit Loup Loup Ski Hill in Okanogan County…

011118 Loup Loup Luge 2 :40 “…run all the way down.”

Now, that’s my kind of sledding…6 kilometers downhill. And then you get a ride back up!

Sign me up!



The Loup is open Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3:45pm. They will also be open Monday, January 15th for the Martin Luther King Jr Day.

Check them out online at www.SkiTheLoup.com