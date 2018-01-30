Lost & Stuck (But Prepared) Snowmobilers Led Back To Sno-Park By Search & Rescue Team

Two snowmobilers riding in the Stemilt Basin became disoriented by white out snow conditions, became lost, and then stuck.

Just before 3pm on Saturday, Rivercom Dispatch, in Wenatchee, received a call from the spouse of one of the snowmobilers reporting that her husband and grandfather were snowmobiling somewhere in the Stemilt Basin and had called reporting they were lost and needed help.

Rivercom was able to make contact with one of the lost snowmobilers who stated that their snowmobiles were stuck due to high winds and white out conditions and that they did not know where they were.

Using GPS technology, Rivercom was able to find the coordinates for that 911 call- they plotted near the intersection of Jump Off Road and Schaller Road.

By 5pm two Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies and three volunteers with Chelan County Volunteer Search & Rescue deployed in the area to search for the lost snowmobilers.

Using the coordinates, they were able to locate the lost men in just under an hour.

Rescuers reported that 34 year old Cory Heston, of Duvall, and 75 year old George Batterman, of East Wenatchee, were very well prepared for winter conditions, able to build a shelter and start a fire to stay warm as they waited for help.

Searchers led the two snowmobilers back to the Sno-Park where they were reunited with family members.