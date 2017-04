Lone Pine Burglarized- Authorities Seek Culprit

Douglas County Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating after they were called to Lone Pine Fruit & Espresso, in Orondo yesterday for a report of a burglary.

Douglas County Sheriff, Harvey Gjesdal says they received the call at 5:35AM yesterday morning from Lone Pine Fruit & Espresso owner, Jim Walker…

041217 Lone Pine Burglary 1 :49 “…we really appreciate it.”