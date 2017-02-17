Local Produce Business Owner Pleads Guilty To Filing Fraudulent Tax Returns

A local business owner is now facing a lengthy jail sentence after pleading guilty on Wednesday for filing fraudulent federal tax returns.

According to documents filed with the court, from 2009- 2012, 46 year old Jose Echeverria owned and operated a produce sales business.

Echeverria filed fraudulent income tax returns for each of those years, and under-reported his income by a total $564,000 . He admitted that he caused a tax loss of approximately $183,000.

Echeverria is scheduled for sentencing on May 11 and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 3 years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties.