Local Manson Family Donates Trust Fund For Future Student Scholarships

Students graduating from Manson Schools will have a new scholarship opportunity starting next school year, thanks to a generous donation made by a local family…

053117 Trust Fund Scholarship 1 :22 “…establish a scholarship fund.”

That’s Manson Superintendent, Matt Charlton.

He says the generous donation by the Leffler family will be established over the coming months with hopes of funds being available next spring.

Charlton says the donation was significant an will offer scholarships for years into the future…

053117 Trust Fund Scholarship 2 :28 “…for decades to come.”

Charlton says the Lefflers did ask for some specific requests for some of the scholarship requirements…

053117 Trust Fund Scholarship 3 :30 “…those type of students.”