Local Libraries Are Asking You To Fill Out Survey By February 1

North Central Regional Library would like to hear from you.

The five-county library district is currently working on a new strategic plan and would like to hear what the public thinks of its libraries and what they’d like do see in the future.

A public survey is now available online at www.ncrl.org and copies in English and Spanish can be picked up at any of the district’s 30 branch libraries in Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.

The survey asks questions about which libraries people use, how often they visit, and why they go there (such as attend programs, check out books or use public computers). It also asks what library services are most important to people, and what they would like to see added or expanded.

NCRL hopes to have all surveys returned by Feb. 1.

The survey results will help the library district create a long-range plan that will guide spending priorities in the future.