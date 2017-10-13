Local Economy Numbers Show Significant Job Growth In Nearly All Sectors

Ask just about any business owner in the Chelan valley, “what was your biggest challenge this summer,” and you will likely hear the answer – finding staff.

It seems that just about everyone who wants to work, already has a job…

That’s Don Messeck, Regional Economist with Washington State Employment Security…

Clearly our local economy is boiling. But could it be even hotter?

Perhaps, if we had more workers, especially in the construction field…

Messeck says there was also significant job growth in the health and healthcare industry.

The one category that did not see significant job growth this summer was hospitality…

