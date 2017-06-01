Local Economist Talks Job Data Numbers In Chelan-Douglas Counties

The year 2016 is now squarely in the books, and the local employment data numbers are beginning to pour in.

Economists are breaking down the year end numbers- but released November 2016 data this week.

Regional Labor Economist, Don Messak, with the states employment securities office, says November 2016 say a slight rise in the unemployment rate…

010617 Job Numbers 1 :25 “…that’s the down side.”

But, Messak says, there is also some good news coming from November’s numbers…

010617 Job Numbers 2 :35 “…in 4 to 6% range.”

For the most part, Messak says, the news is good…

010617 Job Numbers 3 :46 “…1st quarter of 2017.”

In fact, Messak adds, nearly every sector, with the exception of manufacturing and retail, saw some significant growth…

010617 Job Numbers 4 :45 “…strong in the 4th quarter.”