Local Economist Says Record Low Unemployment Rates Continue In Chelan And Douglas Counties

Good news for the local economy: record low unemployment rates continue in Chelan and Douglas counties…

1

That’s Don Meseck, Regional Labor Economist with Washington Employment Security.

He says construction jobs drove the most growth in the two county area…

2

Looking forward, Meseck is optimistic…

3

