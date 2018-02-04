[4/2/18] Local Economist Says Record Low Unemployment Rates Continue In Chelan And Douglas Counties
Posted in Business & Economy
Good news for the local economy: record low unemployment rates continue in Chelan and Douglas counties…
That’s Don Meseck, Regional Labor Economist with Washington Employment Security.
He says construction jobs drove the most growth in the two county area…
Looking forward, Meseck is optimistic…
