Local Astronomer Invites Locals To Check Out Monday’s Eclipse

Next Monday, August 21st all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun. Anyone within the path of totality can see one of nature’s most awe inspiring sights.. a total solar eclipse.

The path where the moon will completely cover the sun can be seen in a stretch from Oregon to South Carolina. Observers outside this path will see a partial solar eclipse, where the moon covers part of the sun’s disc.

Thousands, or perhaps millions, are expected to drive south to Oregon to see the total eclipse. If that’s a bit out the way for you, don’t worry– local astronomer, Russ Jones, has another option…

081817 Total Eclipse :49 “…a good one to take in.”

All are welcome to join, that will be Monday morning, starting at about 9am at Morgen Owings Elementary School.