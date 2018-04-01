Listen To The End Of Chelan’s Exciting 2 Point Win Wednesday Night Against Cascade

If you haven’t been following high school sports on KOZI Radio, perhaps you should be— listen to the ending of Wednesday night’s basketball game as the Chelan Goats defeated league rival Cascade Kodiaks, from Leavenworth…

1

An exciting ending to an exciting game-

Here are the details by Chelan High School Girls and Boys basketball coaches:

In BOYS ACTION:

CHELAN EDGES CASCADE 56-54

Chelan. 17. 9. 14. 16. 56

Cascade. 9. 20. 13. 12. 54

Chelan’s Quinn Stamps led all scorers with 19 points and 11 rebs as the Mountain Goats beat Cascade 56-54 in a game at Cascade High School .” Stamps’ points came on 4 field goals, 2 three pointers and 5 of 7 free throws during the game. Sam Austin was relentless in the paint scoring 13pts and bringing in 10 rebs.

Cascade was led by Jose Mendoza’s 14 points and Cole Warnaca added 12.

“Our reserves stepped up big tonight. We got great minutes out of Jose. And Dawson hit a clutch shot down in the final minute. This was a game that we could’ve easily gone the other way, but the guys dug in and persevered.”

-Coach Pearl

IN GIRLS ACTION:

Chelan 51 Cascade 23

Chelan used a 19-2 run in the 2nd quarter to race past Cascade Wednesday Night. The Lady Goats were lead by Lexie Gleasman’s 15 points and Katie Rainville’s 11. Chelan held a team to single digits in the first half for the 3rd consecutive game.

“Great defense in the first half. We lacked tempo on offense, especially in the 1st quarter, but were aggressive attacking the basket as evidenced by our season high 22 free throw attempts,” said Coach Steve Nygreen.

The Lady Goats are back in action Friday Night as they host league rival Okanogan. Game time is 5:45 p.m.

Chelan – Gleasman 15, Rainville 11, Ivory 6, Watson 6, Huddleston 3, Cruz 3, Sams 3, Molly Oswald 2, Ashley Oswald 2

Cascade – Lovelady 6, Espinoza 4, Francis 4, Muscutt 4, Herrera 2, Acevedo 2, Rodgers 1, Oliguin, Bittle, West