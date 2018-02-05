Link Transit Route Changes And Additions To Take Effect In Early July

Link Transit’s Board of Directors approved a series of changes and additions to service that will go into effect on in early July. Additional hours of service will be added to the Routes 1, 5, 8E, 8W, 11, 12 and Current A. These routes will operate in some cases 30 to 60 minutes earlier in the morning and 2 to 3 hours later in the evening. These extended hours will apply only to Monday – Friday service. Some of the more populated routes will be altering their end-points. Eric West, Marketing and Communications Coordinator for Link Transit speaks to some of the changes.

There will be some time changes on some of the bigger routes too but riders will have plenty of time to familiarize themselves with the changes before they take effect.

The new changes and additions to Link’s service will take effect July 2.