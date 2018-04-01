Link Transit Rolling Out The Token Transit App For Riders To Purchase Boarding Pass On Phones

Link Transit has launched a new mobile ticketing app pilot program in partnership with Token Transit that gives customers a new and cashless fare payment choice.

As of Monday, January 1, 2018, the app with Link Transit’s fare information became available to download for free. Eric West is Marketing and Communications Coordinator with Link Transit…

The Token Transit app will allow customers to purchase and activate Link Transit passes using their smartphones before boarding the bus, adding a new level of convenience for Link Transit customers…

All fare types are available on the new app, including individual ride tickets, day passes and a new fare that replaces the calendar month pass according to Eric West…

Paratransit riders can purchase single ride tickets and 10-ride “punchcards” on the app as well. With the new Token Transit app and its easy mobile payments, Link Transit hopes to attract and engage with new customers who might not ordinarily choose public transit as a means of mobility.



Approximately 50% percent of Link Transit customers still pay fares by depositing cash into the farebox, as opposed to using prepaid forms of payment. A cashless fare transaction takes 4-5 seconds to conduct when boarding, whereas depositing cash in the farebox takes approximately 22 seconds. In order to improve trip adherence to schedules, which continually rank high in priority in customer feedback surveys, Link Transit has rolled out the new app to provide customers another option to pay fares, and reduce cash payments. For more information about the Token Transit app and a download link, visit www.linktransit.com.