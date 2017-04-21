LINK Transit Looking For Input For New And Additional Services With Survey

After receiving more than one thousand comments from North Central Washington residents, Link Transit has compiled those thoughts and are now asking for help prioritizing new and additional services. It’s part of their “Think Link” program – a public planning process that has been underway for almost a year.

Eric West, Link Transit Marketing and Communications Director says the goal is to define a vision for the future of North Central Washington, including public transit…

They are now looking for the public’s help in prioritizing those new, or additional services.

That survey, West says, went live yesterday…

Even if you don’t use Public Transit, your opinion is still important.

West adds that Public Transit is a crucial part of the conversation on transportation overall here in north central Washington, both right now, and into the future..

You can find that online survey at letsthinklink.org.