Link Schedule Changes Hopes for More Riders

It’s too early to tell if Link Transit’s schedule changes are resulting in more riders. Officials tell KOZI it’ll be at least a week until they get the first numbers. New schedules went into effect on July 2nd, with expanded service on the Route 21 bus between Wenatchee and Manson through Entiat, and other routes serving Wenatchee. The expanded routes were made possible by incresed sales tax revenue that goes to Link. Changes were also made to Route 20, now running between Olds Station and Chelan, and Route 26 between Olds Station and Ardenvoir. Link’s communications director Erik West said changes to the routes didn’t really cost or save Link any money:

West says Link will analyze the numbers over the next six to eight months to see if there is that anticipated ridership bump.