From Softball Coach Slagle: Chelan Goats Varsity Can’t Catch Up To Okanogan

Chelan Goats Varsity fell behind early and couldn’t come back in a 10-6 loss to Okanogan on Tuesday. Okanogan scored on a grand slam by J Radke, a double by J Ramsey, and a stolen base by Ramsey in the first inning. Despite the loss, Chelan Goats Varsity did collect 11 hits in the high-scoring affair. Unfortunately, Okanogan had 18 hits on the way to victory.

Chelan Goats Varsity put up three runs in the seventh inning. Azzia MacDonald, Sierra Shively, and Taylor Boykin all moved runners across the plate with RBIs in the inning. V Bauer led things off on the hill for Okanogan. She went seven innings, allowing six runs on 11 hits and striking out six.

Leanna Garfoot and Taylor Sams pitched for Chelan Goats Varsity. They allowed 18 hits and ten runs over seven innings, striking out one and walking zero. Chelan Goats Varsity collected 11 hits. Boykin and Ashley Oswald all had multiple hits for Chelan Goats Varsity. Boykin went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Chelan Goats Varsity in hits. Ashley Sams had a big triple, the biggest hit of the day for Chelan.

From Baseball Coach Paps: The Chelan baseball team took the victory from the okanogan bulldogs by a score of 5 -4 Tuesday the 1st of May, in a real nail biter. The duo of Connor Wilson and Drake Bird pitched for the Goats, scattering 5 hits in the 7 inning contest. At the plate, Chelan was led by Kenny Reeves, and Breckin Sporseen with 2 hits apiece.