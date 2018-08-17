[8/17/18] Level 3 Evacuation Notice – Crescent Mtn. Fire
Posted in Wildfire
From Okanogan County Emergency Management – 12:02 p.m. 8/17:
A level 3 Evacuation has been issued for persons living on West Buttermilk Creek Road and Twisp River Road all west of the Buttermilk Creek intersection.
Persons should evacuate NOW, do not wait.
Evacuate east towards Twisp.
The Crescent Mountain Fire is currently on Snowshoe Ridge advancing down drainage towards Eagle Creek.
The Red Cross will be setting up a shelter at the Methow Valley Community Center, for persons needing a place to stay.