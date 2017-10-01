Less Costly Textbooks Available Through Pilot Program At CWU

As winter quarter began, Central Washington University students could purchase less costly textbooks. Through new agreements with some of the nation’s largest publishing firms the CWU Wildcat Shop bookstore is conducting a pilot project on the enhanced “Inclusive Access” service, which allowed the less costly course materials to be available the first day of class…

That’s Central physics professor Bruce Palmquist. This year’s pilot program involves freshmen-level classes in physics, geology, and theatre arts. University bookstore officials say what’s being offered will expand both in terms of subject areas and grade level for winter quarter.