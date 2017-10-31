Lengthy Delays Expected Much Of This Week As Crews Try To Wrap Up SR 150 Paving

With much cooler weather forecast late this week into next week, we were beginning to wonder if the No See Um Roundabout Project was going to drag into 2018.

Not likely, according to Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski….

Walagorski, who works for Washington State Department of Transportation, said they have been anticipating worsening weather, so they have moved up the schedule a bit…

Again, you are going to want to avoid that fresh striping. In fact, you may want to avoid the area all together for the next few days. Walagorski says due to the paving process– 20 minute delays with single lane flagger controlled traffic is expected Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and maybe into Friday…

So, the good news/bad news scenario- DOT will likely wrap up the No-See-Um Roundabout project by Thanksgiving, but there will be some lengthy delays associated with that work- so pack your patience.