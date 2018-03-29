Leavenworth & East Wenatchee Join Growing List With Bitcoin Ordinances

The cities of Leavenworth and East Wenatchee are the latest to pass zoning ordinances restricting Bitcoin operators and other block chain companies.

North Central Washington has become a hot spot for such crypto-currency miners- thanks, in part, to cheap hydro power.

Both East Wenatchee and Leavenworth City Councils passed ordinances this week, which prohibit unlicensed mining operations and regulate those with permits to sites zoned industrial.

Leavenworth Mayor, Cheri Farivar, said the city and residents have concerns over noise and fire hazards…

The cities of Chelan and Wenatchee have already passed similar ordinances, as has the Chelan County Board of Commissioners.