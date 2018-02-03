Leavenworth Adventure Park Project One Step Closer To Being Reality

The Leavenworth city council voted on Tuesday night in favor of annexing property at the west end of town into city limits. Ten acres of the so-called “castle site” sit at the corner of Icicle Road and Highway 2, just before the entrance to the Tumwater Canyon. Developers have proposed an adventure park for the property that include an alpine coaster to start with, followed by other future potential attractions such as a seated zip-line, eurobungy trampoline, via ferrata or iron way climbing attraction and a ropes aerial challenge course. The annexation of the property was just the first step in a series of legal proceedings that the developers of the adventure park need to navigate before the concept can come to fruition. John Sutherland is the Project Manager for Leavenworth Adventure Park.

While the property is going through the process of a purchase and sale agreement between the current landowner, Larry Langston and Leavenworth Adventure Park, the developers of the park have to perform their due diligence to satisfy the city of Leavenworth. Leavenworth Mayor Cheri Farivar explains.

One drawback to the plans moving forward for the adventure park is the property that was annexed and is being sold already had an established business on the site. Gary Plannigan is the owner of Osprey Rafting, who may soon be looking for a new location.

If all goes according to plan for Leavenworth Adventure Park, the first stage of development for the alpine coaster could begin as soon as this summer, with additional attractions phased in over the next year or two.