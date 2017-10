League Champs….Brewster Bear Volleyball

Lady Bear Volleyball has punched their Ticket to State with the Win!!! There will be 2 games next Thursday; their first will be at 4pm against Tri-Cities Prep (the number 2 seed from District 5). Then if they win…they will play again at 8pm (or 6pm if they lose). Either way, they are going to State …. GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO BEARS!!!!