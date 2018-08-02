Law Enforcement Looking For Pickup Stolen From Downtown Chelan

IMAGE IS STOCK IMAGE – NOT THE ACTUAL STOLEN VEHICLE

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was stolen from downtown Chelan sometime overnight Monday…

020818 Stolen Car 1

That’s Chelan County Sheriff Sergeant, Chris Foreman. He says stolen vehicles are often eventually abandoned…

020818 Stolen Car 2

Again, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a stolen pickup truck…

020818 Stolen Car 3

1997 Toyota Tacoma

Single Cab

Green

License Plate: B57052U

If you see the vehicle – call the Sheriff’s Office / 911