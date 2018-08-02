[2/8/18] Law Enforcement Looking For Pickup Stolen From Downtown Chelan
IMAGE IS STOCK IMAGE – NOT THE ACTUAL STOLEN VEHICLE
The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was stolen from downtown Chelan sometime overnight Monday…
020818 Stolen Car 1
That’s Chelan County Sheriff Sergeant, Chris Foreman. He says stolen vehicles are often eventually abandoned…
020818 Stolen Car 2
Again, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking your help in locating a stolen pickup truck…
020818 Stolen Car 3
1997 Toyota Tacoma
Single Cab
Green
License Plate: B57052U
If you see the vehicle – call the Sheriff’s Office / 911