Latest Update On Uno Peak Fire

Minimal fire growth under smoky skies at 6,900 acres.

Thursday, September 7, 2017

Fire: Uno Peak Completion: 1%

Acres: 6,900 Start Date: August 30, 2017

Cause: Under Investigation Location: 15 miles NW of Manson, WA

Total Personnel: 233 Fuels/Topography: Timber, grass, rugged terrain

Yesterday: Smoke from Montana fires covered the fire area and kept temperatures lower and relative humidity higher than forecasted, however, fire behavior remains active. Smoky skies continued to impact air operations by reducing visibility to less than a mile. A small spot occurred over the 8200 Road but was extinguished.

The Canoe Creek area to the west and the Llama Ranch area to the southeast remain under a Level 1 evacuation.

Indirect handline was constructed down to the lake between Falls Creek and Coyote Creek. Crews finished constructing dozerline along Coyote Ridge.

Today: Crews will work to get fire hose and pumps along the Coyote Ridge area. Structure protection continues in the Llama Ranch and Canoe Creek areas. Additional resources are assessing, and constructing line along the 8200 Road from the South Navarre Campground along Nelson Butte Ridge south towards the lake.

Crews continue working around steep terrain, with very poor access to the fire. Snags and downed wood are common in this area.

Today through Saturday, critical fire weather concerns are in the forecast. Slight risk of thunderstorms are possible tonight. Northwesterly general winds will set up early Friday morning, aligning with peak down-valley winds across Lake Chelan.

Smoke: Heavy smoke from the Uno Fire, as well as many others around the region, will stay in the valleys in the morning due to an air inversion that will lift later in the day. After the inversion lifts, expect smoke to continue to drift down Lake Chelan and will be highly visible from the communities of Manson, Chelan, Pateros, Brewster and Twisp. More information about smoke and your health is available at wasmoke.blogspot.com/

Closures: Closures from the South Fork Gold Creek to Crater Creek in the Methow Valley have been implemented. Current closures include the Grade Creek Rd (from the intersection with FS 8200-117 (Oss Peak Rd) to the intersection with FS 4330-600 (South Fork Gold Creek Rd)/FS 8020 (Cooper Ridge Rd) is closed. Trail closures: Uno Peak Trail, Safety Harbor Trail, Summit Trail (From South Navarre Campground to junction with FS Trail 1258), Summer Blossom, Foggy Dew, Crater Creek and Martin Lakes. The Deer Point and Safety Harbor Campgrounds are also closed. Foggy Dew Campground remains open.